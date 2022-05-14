By GodwinOritse

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has declared the country’s logistics supply chain management system as “sick” and in urgent need of efficacious remedial measures.

The group wants the electorate to judge the capacity of each of the aspirants or candidates by their proffered workable solutions to tackle the country’s lingering logistics supply chain management problems.



According to APFFLON so far, the group has not seen any of the aspirants with the capacity to solve the problem facing the logistics industry.

Speaking during a meeting at the APFFLON Tin-Can Island Port Chapter Secretariat, the Chairman, Mr. Godfrey Emeka Nwosu, expressed concern that, none of the aspirants or candidates vying for the various offices had publicly enunciated manifestos on enthroning cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable logistics supply chain management.

The leading freight forwarder posited that, once Nigeria is able to get its logistics supply chain management right, all other sectors will fall in place for the actualization of her boundless potential as a great nation.

According to him, for too long, a lack of the requisite appropriate logistics supply chain management system in Nigeria has retarded and stunted the nation’s development and progress.

Nwosu noted that Nigeria is in self-denial of the much expected huge investment opportunities in the African Continental Free trade Area (AfCFTA ) offers the continent by removal of trade barriers and participate effectively as a major maritime nation in the continent.

He noted that Nigeria’s bad logistics supply chain management system has her from keying into the AfCFTA, which the promoters says is aimed at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice in global trade negotiations.

He stated: “Nigeria has suffered needlessly and endlessly from revenue leakages and persisting inflation, among other ills, because she is yet to get her logistics supply chain management right,” Nwosu said.

“The bane of efficient logistics supply chain management in Nigeria is inexorably linked to the sharp practices by unscrupulous officials of government at the local, state, and Federal tiers, respectively. It is an unfortunate state of affairs that keeps breeding endemic corruption and inefficiency in the system.

“Therefore, as a responsible organization, APFLLON is compelled to express its very real worries that, as the 2023 General Elections are fast approaching, none of the aspirants are talking about what their respective plans are for rehabilitating the nation’s ailing logistics supply chain management system.

“Nigeria must get out of the bind of an incompetent system that has held her back for too long. APFFLON is all out for interrogating all seeking elective political offices in 2023 in order to establish their respective positions on this most crucial of matters. APFFLON cannot emphasize it enough that the capacity of any particular aspirant or candidate to offer workable solutions to Nigeria’s lingering logistics supply chain management problems must be a big determinant of that aspirant’s or candidate’s suitability for whatever elective position sought. The electorate must prioritize resolving the multifarious issues strangulating the system in order to rescue Nigeria wholesomely.”