By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed confidence of his victory in the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this, on Tuesday, after submitting the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for his re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor, who submitted the forms to party officials at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, was accompanied by a large crowd, which included members of the Lagos APC apex leadership body, Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Lagos State Executive Council and party executives, traditional rulers, APC chieftains, political associates, and supporters, among others.

Speaking to journalists after submitting the nomination forms, Sanwo-Olu said with support from the masses, he is confident of victory during the March 11, 2023, gubernatorial elections, adding that his administration is committed to the delivery of real dividends of democracy in all aspects of life to all Lagos residents.

He said: “We have put in place, a robust economic agenda, which we call the THEMES developmental agenda and it has propelled all the various interventions that we’ve had in Lagos.

“We know where we are as a nation, but Lagos continues to remain safe and secure. We have the highest foreign direct investments and it’s because the environment is safe and secure. It is because we have provided the platform for the Organised Private Sector to thrive. Mind you, Lagos during the pandemic period was the epicenter for COVID-19.

“For about one and a half years, we were slowed down but our slowing down didn’t slow down economic development.

“It gave us the opportunity to redouble our efforts and ensure that people can feel us meaningfully in all areas. We did not give excuses about COVID.

“In fact, COVID propelled us to have better health facilities as we speak today. We have improved our health infrastructure and the number of health practitioners that we have in all of our health institutions.

“We are committed to the delivery of real dividends of democracy in all aspects of life and those are the things that propelled us.

“We kept asking Lagosians, what do we do? And they said they are appreciative of this first four years but they have given us assurance and the confidence for us to push forward and see the second term.”

Sanwo-Olu while speaking on the 2023 presidential election, expressed his support for rotation of the presidency to the South in line with the position of the Southern Governors Forum during its meeting in Lagos that the South should produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor on May 29, 2023.

“I think that it is what is fair, justiciable and just. It is really about Nigeria but there are aspirations everywhere and there are so many eminent qualified people but in the spirit of equity and fairness that we have in our country, I think it is just morally fair that it goes to the South. And South-West is showing serious interest in that space. So, we believe that our positions from those meetings are very valid,” he said.

Commenting on last Friday’s meeting of APC leaders in the South-West with presidential aspirants from the geopolitical zones, which was held at Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu said the objective of the meeting, which is about protecting the interest of the zone was achieved.

He said, “We cannot cross all the ‘t’s and dot the ‘i’s just in one sitting but it was a good start for us and we were sincere with ourselves and we hope that in future engagements, all the expectations that we have in our region will come to pass.”