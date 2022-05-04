.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday explained that the shooting that took place at the Party Secretariat on Tuesday evening, was not by unknown gunmen but by security operatives in the State.

The shooting, which took place outside the Party Secretariat, along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway, caused alot of commotion as some party faithful were seen scampering for safety.

Briefing Newsmen at the Party Secretariat in Abakaliki, the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Chika Nwoba noted that the shooting by the security forces was meant to bring peace and order as nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

He debunked any case of abduction related to the conduct of the 3-man delegate election by the Party in the State.

“Yes, there was a shooting here yesterday by the police. The Adhoc team that came here were being circumvented by some party members and so the police deemed it necessary to fire shots into the air, so as to disperse the crowd, to avoid any possible attack on the Ad-hoc team.

“They fired out of necessity. The aspirants are comfortable with what is going on. The team members are here. The DSS and INEC are aware of what is going on here.

“There’s nothing like a kidnap. All these things are meant to label PDP in Ebonyi as a family in disarray. I think there are Appeal stages, to seek redress. So, we are good to go.”

