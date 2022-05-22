By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Delegates in the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State have been urged to vote for Vice President Yemi Osibanjo at the forthcoming Presidential primaries as he is “knowledgeable, intellectual, experienced, loyal and someone who has been groomed over the years not only because of his brilliance but his desire to see positive change in the society.”

This is even as the delegates were also asked to consider intellectual minds like the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi who is also contesting the Presidential seat in 2023.

The appeal for Osinbajo was made by a political pressure group “Plateau yearns for Osinbajo 2023” which noted that the VP would unite the people as the nation needs a leader that is decisive in taking action when the need arises devoid of religion and ethnicity.

Speaking in Jos, the Convener of the group, Bishop Jonas Katung described the Vice President as someone who served his principal meritoriously without any blemish for the past seven years, adding that most people come around because “they want to get something, either to get more wealthy, use the position to get more property but the desire of the VP is to serve the people and to put things correctly in the polity.”

Katung stressed, “Nigerians believe that if given the opportunity Osinbajo will not only bring the people together but will touch many lives more positively than what previous Nigerian leaders have done in the past. When he was allowed to serve as Acting President of the country while his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari was abroad for medical treatment, Osinbajo was able to manage the challenges at that time in a matured manner.

“Osinbajo took many decisions and made appointments that were hailed by Nigerians, especially on the confirmation of the appointment of the former chief judge of the federation who was serving in an acting capacity. Osinbajo’s acceptance cuts across the country when he formally declared his intention to run for the 2023 Presidential race.”

For Fayemi who was in Jos at the weekend to declare his intention to vie for the seat, the State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature acknowledged that Fayemi has always seen the State as his home and asked the delegates to consider this and “do the needful.”

While addressing the delegates at the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, the aspirant narrated his feats while serving as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and the benefits Plateau State got and assured he would do more for the State and Nigeria, especially in terms security.

Fayemi disclosed he would ensure enhanced social welfare packages and create jobs to engage restless minds in wealth creation rather than violence and criminality.

He presented his agenda to the people and appealed to them to trust him with their votes as he with his experiences and background in War studies would not disappoint the country.