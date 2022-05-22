By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State has debunked the allegation that one of the gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the party, Nentawe Yilwatda is not a member of the party.

Recall that some stakeholders in the party are said to be behind Mr. Yilwatda’s aspiration to impose him as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 election and this has met stiff opposition from party chieftains including other gubernatorial aspirants who have threatened to dump the party should he be imposed on them.

Last weekend, an article appeared on some online news sites that the State Party Chairman, Mr. Rufus Bature said Mr. Yilwatda, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Benue State was not a card-carrying member of the party.

But on Sunday, Mr. Bature denied granting an interview to the said blogger(s) and disclosed the aspirant had approached him sometime between February and March this year with a letter from his Ward that he has registered as a member of the party in his Ward.

Bature who spoke with journalists in Jos said, “As a politician in the last 23 years, I have had a robust relationship with journalists within and outside the State. I was taken aback when my attention was drawn to an article on social media. I have never met this person and at no time did I grant any interview. This is the figment of the imagination of the writer who does not know the ethics of the journalism profession. I give the writer a week to retract this or legal action would be taken against him.

“APC in Plateau State has nine aspirants who had bought their forms and are ready to stand for the primary election on the 26th of this month. Nentawe is one of them and he is a bonafide member of the APC because sometime in February or March this year, he met me with a letter from his Ward.”

The Party Chairman urged politicians, delegates, and citizens to keep the peace and stop overheating the polity as according to him, “I want to remind us to be conscious of the fact that the peace in Plateau is fragile we should not do anything to truncate it…”