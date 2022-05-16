.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has appealed to party delegates in Kaduna to allow him to reposition Nigeria in 2023.

He told the delegates that if elected President in 2023, he will change Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing one.

Obi was in Kaduna on Monday where he met the PDP delegates and officials at the party, ahead of the presidential primaries of the PDP.

According to him, Nigeria now lacked quality leaders, which was why the country was in a sorry state

“Nigeria and Nigerians today have been thrown into poverty than any other country in the world coupled with a high rate of unemployment which is largely due to leadership failure.”

“Nigeria is only into consumption and sharing with no tangible investment into the future. We have all it takes to be a great country and that is why am assuring you today that if I get elected as President, I will take Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing country.”

“I will also provide natural security by pulling people out of poverty, secure local and state governments and provide the needed environment because if Nigeria is a producing country, we won’t be where we are now.”

“We are consuming our future in Nigeria, for every 1k borrowed, 90k is used to service it and Nigeria as of today is owing 58 trillion Naira and that is the more reason we must go back to production, invest in youths to be productive.”

“The future of our children is in danger if we continue to do things the old way, Nigeria is collapsing and your votes can change the narrative, let’s join hands to build a better future,” he said.

He said while he was the governor of Anambra State, he provided an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and at the end of his tenure, he left no debt behind but left in the covers of the State the sum of Seventy-five billion Naira.

