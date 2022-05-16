Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will in 2023 present Nigeria the leadership that will take the people out of the socio-economic woes inflicted on them by the APC-led Federal Government.

The Governor made the assertion when he received former President of the Senate and PDP presidential aspirant, Senator Bukola Saraki who was in Makurdi to canvass support from delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

While describing the aspirant as a politician who had distinguished himself and known for defending the cause of justice and fairness, the Governor expressed confidence in his ability to fix the multiple challenges facing the country if given the opportunity.

He commended Senator Saraki for “the peaceful manner you have been going about your campaign. I urged you to maintain a harmonious working relationship with other presidential aspirants.”

The Governor acknowledged how the former President of the Senate always identified with the state in its trying moments, saying he had distinguished himself as a true friend of the state.

Earlier, Senator Saraki recalled that the history of his presidential ambition would be traced to Benue State, saying his declaration journey began in Makurdi the state capital.

He said Nigeria needed a courageous leader that would be capable to deal with the issues confronting the country, assuring that he would be firm in tackling insecurity and would also address the injustices meted out to citizens by the current APC administration.

Senator Saraki maintained that Nigeria was at a crossroad in its history and needed a president that could unite the country, stressing that “Without unity, there cannot be progress.”

While lamenting the insecurity that had engulfed the nation, he pointed out that the next president must be bold and courageous to put an end to it and appealed to the delegates to support him to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate.