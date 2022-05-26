By David Royal

Activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju Thursday lamented that Popular singer and aspirant on the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W was eventually not given the PDP ticket to represent Eti-Osa federal constituency, Lagos.

This is coming days after Banky W was previously declared the winner to represent the party as its House of Representatives candidate in the upcoming 2023 elections.

Deji who tweeted said “PDP is cursed. Banky W didn’t get the ticket according to their latest evil scheme, all they care about is dollars…Kai, I’m sincerely tired of this country. We are in serious mess. The generation of our children are in trouble.”

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie immediately reacted saying “My brother, politics in Nigeria is all about money. 90% of the political parties are set up to make money. They don’t care about state of the country. That’s why APC sold form for 100m. When I ran for Governor in 2017 my party people nearly fought me cos I wasn’t sharing money.”

However, Banky W has been advised by supporters to purchase an interest form from another political party.

