…as party mulls consensus

John Alechenu, Abuja

Several delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have increased the tempo of their lobby towards getting the party to adopt the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel as party’s consensus Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

This was sequel to the decision of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), to adopt consensus as one of the options being considered for the selection of its Presidential candidate.



Lobbyists acting under the aegis of the Inter-Party Presidential Consensus Forum (IPCF) on Thursday, re-echoed calls on the governors of the PDP to adopt the Akwa Ibom State governor as their consensus candidate.

The group also appealed to aspirants from Northern Nigeria to, in the interest of national cohesion, peace, justice and equity allow a candidate from the South to run.

Members of the group argued that it would be unjust for another northerner to take over after President Muhammadu Buhari concludes his two constitutionally allowed eight years of four years each.



It was gathered that governors on the platform of the PDP are angling to ensure that one of them emerges as the party’s flag bearer.



A source at the PDP governors’ meeting which held in Abuja, who spoke in confidence said seven governors, who were are not in Presidential contest, were favourably disposed to marketing him to the rest of the party’s delegates.



Only four out of the 13 governors of the PDP are contesting the Presidency. None of them is from the South East.



The source further said, “I can confirm to you that our Party is exploring the consensus arrangement as resolved by the NEC.

Stakeholders are talking among themselves. Our governors are meeting and they are taking decisions including their insistence that one of them should be the Presidential candidate.



“Several people believe a person like Udom has the capacity to unite our party. He has age and experience on his side; he was in the private sector before venturing into politics.



Speaking in a similar vein the National Coordinator of IPCF Abubakar Danladi, said,

“We have conducted series of surveys and reviews among Nigerians with Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and the result shows that most Nigerians support for a younger leader as well as power shift to the Southern parts of the country citing national peace, equity, justice and rapid development as major reasons.



“Our surveys showed that more Nigerians preferred the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, because of his personal composure, proven capacity to ensure national unity and stimulate human capital and infrastructural development in critical sectors.



“The survey also reflected on Governor Emmanuel’s ability to establish and successfully manage highly specialized ventures including the Ibom Air, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty as well as power, refinery projects, gas processing plants and top-class health facilities which show that with his type of leadership our nation can indeed achieve success in such critical areas” he said.