Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Delegates from Benue South West Senatorial District, Monday endorsed Governor Samuel Ortom as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in next year’s general election.

It would be recalled that the Governor was in March this year endorsed as the sole PDP senatorial candidate by stakeholders from the seven Local Government Areas, LGAs, that make up the Senatorial District.





Speaking shortly after he was declared winner by the Returning Officer of the election, Governor Ortom expressed appreciation to the people of the zone for always standing with him.

He said he was pleased to be given another opportunity to serve the state in the Senate at the expiration of his tenure.

According to the Governor, “the people of State, especially the people of Benue North West have demonstrated an uncommon support for me; I have nothing to pay back than to remain their loyal servant, to give all to their service.”

The Governor also pledged to continue doing his best in his service to the people of the State, saying “the interest of the people will always be my priority.”

He commended the successes recorded in the conduct of the party’s primaries to the State and Natioanl Assembly stressing that it was the result of the series of meetings and consultations that were held to guarantee the success of the primaries.

While commending the electoral panels for carrying out a diligent exercise, he noted that no aspirant who lost out protested because the exercise was transparent, free and fair.