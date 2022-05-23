.

By James Ogunnaike

The Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta North and Obafemi/Owode Local Government areas of Ogun State, Alhaji Akeem Anifowose and Mr Muyiwa Ojebiyi respectively, on Sunday night dissociated themselves from the gathering of delegates and supporters of the party at State party Secretariat, in Abeokuta.

The chairmen, at a news briefing late Sunday night, alleged that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party was planning to conduct illegal party primaries into state constituencies and Federal Constituencies in their respective areas, at the party secretariat, which was against the party’s guidelines sent to them.

Anifowose and Ojebiyi, specifically, stated that the primaries, in their respective constituencies, could not hold, due to the discrepancies in the list of delegates, that were signed and stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters that were initially authenticated and given to them earlier.

According to them, the list earlier given to them, were duly authenticated by all the aspirants in the presence of INEC and security agents, but only for the party officials that were to conduct the primary election came up with another list that has a signature, but with no name of the signatory on it.

The chairmen, therefore, declared that they would never be part of any exercise, that may take place outside the designated places approved by the party hierarchy.

They said, “Our position is that the primary election for both House of Assembly and House of Representatives positions in our respective constituencies, did not hold due to disagreements over delegate lists”.

“Information at our disposal was that they had gathered at the State Secretariat to conduct the primary. We shall not accept this because any primary electiob conducted outside the designated venue is illegal, null and void”.

The chairmen, appealed to the National Secretariat of the party, to intervene in the matter in the interest of the party.