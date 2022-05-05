Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By David Royal

A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised the funds for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to pick his form to contest the 2023 presidential election.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Akande said a “passionate team of support groups and individuals Nigerians from across the country” raised the funds.

READ ALSO:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms cost N100 million.

“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team.

“The VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the States. VP Osinbajo is in Cross River and Bayelsa States”, Akande noted.