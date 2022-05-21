An Ondo South Senatorial Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, has met with delegates of the party in Ile-Oluji and Okitipupa Local Government Areas and reiterated his commitment towards ensuring a people-driven representation to the people of the Senatorial district if given the mandate to represent them in Senate.

The Former Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, said the Senatorial district has continued to lose out when it comes to good representation because the people over the years have failed to elect credible and capable leaders who have the capacity to give all it takes to advance their interest.

He said: “Over the years, I have created a niche for myself as a politician who does people oriented projects. My aim of going into politics is not to amass personal wealth, but to create wealth for the people and also put them in a better position to create wealth.

“We have a society that does little or no benefits for our people, it is high time we get to work and change the narrative by creating Infrastructures and the right incentives for our people to develop and grow.”

Reacting, a party leader in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area (LGA), Mr. Olu James, commended the aspiration of Oyewumi whom he described as a credible and trust worthy politician.

James said: “Oyewumi is the kind of candidate who we can trust to deliver. He has proven himself on numerous occasions and we are fully convinced that he will honor his promises if given the mandate.”

Present during the meetings were the Director General of Boye Oyewumi Campaign Council, Dr. Ibukun Omotehinse, Party Stakeholders, Mr. Femi Faleye, Mrs. Omoniyi Bukola, Mr. Joseph Adebayo, Mr. Gabriel Ayanlakin, among several others.