By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of 2023 general elections, OVER 100 All Progressives Congress, APC, women, youth support groups under the auspices of Amalgamated Groups of Yala Concerned Citizens, AGYCC, in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, Sunday, unanimously adopted and endorsed Princess Otanya Odey, a leading APC State Assembly aspirant of Yala 1 State Constituency at the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Odey received the boost for her aspiration as the convener, Prince Ogar Moses Ogbaji, explained why the over 1000 members made the resolve and pledge to give all their resources to ensure she merges the winner of the party primaries holding in May.

Prince Ogar called on the APC Yala caucus and other critical stakeholders to support Princess Otanya to pick the APC ticket to represent Yala 1 State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly.

He assured that there is no going back on their decision as their structures across the wards and local government areas under Yala 1 State Constituency are galvanized to ensure the needed number of votes for her victory is delivered in her favour.

Currently Odey is a leading aspirant for the position and her track record shows that she has been a loyal party woman who has dedicated herself to the sustenance of the party, and her philanthropic activities have endeared her to the women and youths in the party.

She has outlined her blueprint to include empowerment of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises, MSMEs; Build skill acquisition centres; Providing scholarship grants; Agribusiness support; Water, Electricity, Social welfare grants to the aged and elderly including indigents as well as attract the siting of atleast one project in the eight wards of Yala 1 state constituency.

The group further noted that Otanya is the most qualified and prepared for the State House of Assembly in terms of zoning, capacity and the needed means to sustain party structure and guarantee the much needed victory for the APC in 2023.

He said: “It is a great thing happening in our political space and this is a sign that the APC in Yala is one big family, and we are seriously networking assiduously to sustain the tempo.

“Hon Prince Otanya Odey, is one aspirant that we see as a good omen for us and the APC ahead of 2023 general elections, and that is the reason for us to unanimously adopt and endorse her to be our party’s candidate.

“As I speak, we are currently mobilizing the over 100 APC Youth Support groups with over 1000 members in our area including women under the auspices of Amalgamated Groups of Yala Concerned Citizens for Hon Princess Otanya Odey.

“She has been a uniting force with a very humble disposition, and we have assessed her and said she deserves to represent Yala 1 State Constituency at Cross River State House of Assembly come 2023. We have agreed and no change for her emergence.”

He added that “The aspirant has been so supportive with her resource in empowering small businesses, giving scholarships to our youths to study at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels , helping the aged and indigent, and she has been committed to community development, and has become a beacon of hope for our people in the area.”

However, he, Prince Ogbaji called on APC Yala caucus to ensure Odey bears the flag of the party as far as Yala 1 State Constituency is concerned.

“We also calling on APC Yala caucus and other critical stakeholders to support Princess Otanya to pick the APC ticket to represent Yala 1 State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly in 2023”, he said.

Victoria Otanya Odey is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Otyann Enterprises Nig. Ltd., and she has been a businesswoman, politician, philanthropist, pious Christian and an advocate of good governance, women’s rights who has been a voice for the voiceless and the oppressed.

She hails from Imaje in Echumofana Ward, Yala Local Government of Cross River State.

She studied at the University of Calabar, where she bagged her degree in Environmental Education, B.Ed.

Her political virtues are guided by the ideals of respect for the dignity of man and the rights of the individual. And her mandate and motto is service to the people. No doubt, her political philosophy may have been shaped by her urbane nature and the liberal orientation she has garnered travelling to different continents of the world.

She has a firm belief in the youths as the catalysts for a new Nigeria and has always affirmed that the time has come for the youths of Nigeria to take their place in the governance of the nation.

