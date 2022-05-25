Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has assured of building the capacity of security forces to win the battle against insurgency as well as improve the economy by prioritizing manufacturing and leveraging on technology to create wealth.

Professor Osinbajo who was in Jos on Tuesday to meet with the Plateau State leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC as well as the national delegates also gave assurance of repositioning the healthcare and other sectors to guarantee good lives to citizens.

Although the State Governor, Simon Lalong was absent at the Government House when Osinbajo visited, the VP was received by a mammoth crowd who welcome him from the airport to the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos before he met with his audience in Little Rayfield.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden was on hand to receive the Vice President who had a close-door session with the delegates.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting, the VP said, “We were here to meet with the delegates, we had a very robust and very useful interactive session with the delegates. We had the opportunity to talk about the economy, health care, and a wide range of things.

“We were all able to understand some of the issues that are prevalent and what is required to make our country greater, more secure, more prosperous. I think it was a healthy engagement and everyone is very happy. I am happy too.”