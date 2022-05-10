By Charly Agwam

Vice President of Nigeria and presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Prof Yemi Osinbajo is meeting delegates in Bauchi ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

Osinbajo who touched down in Bauchi airport at about 10:20am on Tuesday, paid respect to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, from where he visited the tomb of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

The Vice president is expected to later meet with Bauchi APC delegates at Hazibal Event Center, Bauchi where delegates accreditation is ongoing.

Recall that the vice president had earlier visited a neighbouring state, Gombe, where he met with the State governor and other delegates to solicit for their votes in the APC presidential primary.