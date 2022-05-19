Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

A support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), APC Grassroots Governance Group has urged delegates to vote Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the forthcoming APC Presidential primary, saying the VP “is most prepared to tackle the challenges facing the country.”

The group in a press release issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Com. Omobolaji Sanni, said that among all the Presidential aspirants in the APC, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the man for the job.

The group while appealing to delegates for the primary to critically scrutinize the aspirants with a view to casting their votes rightly, said despite the challenges, with prayers the country will overcome.

It said: “We in APC G3 use this medium to appeal to delegates to our party’s Presidential primary to do the needful by voting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is widely accepted across the country.

“Presently, Prof. Osinbajo is the only aspirant accepted across the six geo-political zones. He is the only one trusted by all. He has gone to all the zones selling his ideas on how to move the country forward.

“He is accepted by both the old and the young. He is the bridge we need to reach out to all.

“Prof. Osinbajo is spiritually, intellectually, physically and mentally prepared for 2023 and beyond.

“We appeal to our party to without delay present the vice president as our candidate for the Presidential Election. He is the only one that can comfortably beat whoever is presented by the opposition parties.