By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Abia north.

In the party’s primary election held on Saturday in Ohafia local government area of Abia State, Kalu who was also a former governor of the State ran opposed as two other aspirants to the office, Fabian Nwankwo and Ijeagu Emeaba voluntarily stepped down for him.

He however polled a total of 777 votes and was subsequently declared winner by Chairman APC primary election committee, Hon. Paul Uche.

The election which was conducted under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral (INEC), and monitored by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the Department of Security Service (DSS), and Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and other related security agencies commenced at about 11am with accreditation of delegates commencing at 11:58am just as voting began at 12:00 pm and was concluded by 1pm.

It will recalled that Kalu recently stepped down from the presidential contest which he had shown interest in.

With over 65 new community roads , water boreholes, construction and reconstruction of schools and hospitals, empowerments including 35 notable bills and motions to his credit, Kalu was expected to build on his achievements in his second term should he win in the 2023 general elections.