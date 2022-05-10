.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a group under the aegis of

National Stability Project has hailed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia North for withdrawing from the Presidential race and supporting the Presidential aspiration of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

In a statement on Tuesday by the National Stability Project, a foremost political pressure group while commending the former Abia State Governor for withdrawing from the Presidential race and throwing his weight behind Lawan, said that with the action, Senator Kalu has distinguished him as a patriotic and selfless personality.

Recall that Senator Kalu who recently withdrew from the Presidential race said on Monday that he was backing the President of the Senate for the actualization of his aspiration to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, just as he cited the lack of support from other Southern regions for South East.

The National Stability Project urged other Nigerians from all the regions, nooks, and crannies of the country to support Senator Lawan in his bid to rescue and rebuild the nation.

Recall that after weeks of suspense, political intrigues, and permutations, the President of the Senate on Monday finally joined the growing list of Presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling APC to succeed the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

A group of his friends, political associates under the aegis of the National Stability Project led by Chief Sam Nkire who is a member of the National Caucus of the party as well as Pioneer Caucus Leader, Abia APC, and 15 other Senators, among others, purchased the form for Lawan who presently represents Yobe North in the Senate at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.

Soon after the purchase of the forms, members of the group drove straight to the Maitama Guest House of the President of the Senate to present the form to him.

