By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has hailed the emergence of Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Delta state in next year’s general election saying he was the best choice.

Recall that Oborevwori was declared the winner on Wednesday after polling 590 out of 825 votes to beat former commissioner for finance, David Edevbie and other contestants during the governorship primary of the party.

Reacting to Edevbie’s victory at Asaba, Onuesoke argued that Obrevwori would make a good governor in view of his antecedents. According to him, “one of the qualities of a good leader is his accessibility to his people which Sheriff Oborevwori possessed. Quality leadership must not be one that intentionally creates barricades.

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori cannot be strictly said to be a product of aristocratic background, he grew up with the commoners and understands their language as well as the language of the upper social echelon.

“Sheriff Oborevwori fits into who Deltans refer to as “Kpako”. As a product of “kpakoism”, he knows how to speak his native language of Okpe/Uvwie/Urhobo unhindered. He also speaks fluently the popular pidgin English that is mostly spoken in Nigeria. His English is also very flawless. In other words, there are no groups or persons that he cannot relate with,” he noted.

Onuesoke affirmed that Oborevwori’s record revealed that he is man who loves education and has contributed personally to education development in his community.

He noted that Oborevwori gave a total of six million Naira in scholarships and empowerment kits to 25 Okpe Local Government students, both indigenes and non-indigenes in June 24, 2018 through Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship scheme.

“The Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship Scheme’s educational assistance program was accompanied by initiatives to empower petty traders, market women, and artisans. Donations included twenty-four buses or cars, ten tricycles, twenty hair salon kits with generators, forty milling equipment, thirty sewing machines, and twenty deep freezers for market women in the frozen food business. Hundreds of articles of clothes were also provided for widows,” he stated.

Onuesoke therefore urged those who contested against Oborevwori to take their defeat in good faith.