Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the proliferation of presidential aspirants in 2023 general election by the different political parties.

Onuesoke who spoke in Asaba, Delta State yesterday, said, “I know people will say this is democracy, the more the contestants the better for the choice of a capable candidate but I disagree with this argument. The presidency of Nigeria is a serious business. Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world and definitely not every joker should be declaring for the presidency of the country. Some persons that can’t even win their ward are declaring for the presidency. How did we get to this sorry path?”

He said presently, there are over sixty five presidential candidates across all the political parties, stressing that majority of them had no chance to be town mayors in serious countries.

According to him, “I think this is the highest number of political aspirants we have ever had in the history of the country. Every clown believes he can be president of Nigeria. The presidency of Nigeria is now a joke. At this rate, many artisans will declare for the presidency soon after all you just need a primary six certificate to be president of the country.

“Majority have no chance in serious countries to be town mayors. Some will be in prison for varieties of crimes – corruption, stealing, bribery and money laundering etc. Yet if these are all Nigeria can boast of as presidential candidates, then the country is doomed. Some of these people should start from the lower levels and make considerable impact before declaring for higher office or running a successful business,” Onuesoke advised.

Onuesoke lamented the high cost of obtaining the presidential nomination forms, adding that country where some cannot afford two square meals in a day with astronomical increase in prices of commodities every minute, presidential aspirants are purchasing nomination forms for millions of Naira.