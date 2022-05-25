Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

By Dennis Agbo

Dr. Josef-Ken Onoh, one of the Governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, has congratulated Mr. Peter Mbah for his anticipated victory in today’s party primary.

Onoh however gave appreciation to his teaming supporters who had been behind his successes, but urged them to switch their support to Mba in today’s primary election and in the subsequent general election.

Onoh said he had spoken with Mba on the phone where he wished him success towards the gubernatorial election, noting that he respects the wish of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whom he said prefers that Mba succeeds him.

“I accept the wish of the Governor which by every indication shows that he wants Mr. Peter Mba to becomes his successor and I thank HE Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi immensely and wish Mr. Mba well in the government he will form in 2023.

“I also thank my supporters who should understand that the outcome is the will of God. Everyman is born with destiny and there is time to fufill every destiny. I thank you all.”