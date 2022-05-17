.

By Miftaudeeen Raji

Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi has encouraged young people, particularly the Muslim youths to start dreaming big, saying it is only young people that can move Nigeria forward.

She asserted while speaking on the theme, “The Quest Brought Together Youth of the Islamic Religion” at the Annual Leadership Seminar organized by the Ansar-ud-deen Youth Association of Nigeria in Lagos during the weekend.

Also Read:

Why I want to succeed Buhari — Okunnu-Lamidi, female presidential aspirant

In her words; “You have a responsibility to change your narrative. Everyone is a leader and you can only be a leader when you have the mindset of a leader. Don’t use someone else’s circumstance to determine your path”

She, however, urged youths to remain steadfast, and seek the understanding and application of the Qur’an and Allah’s message for them.

Okunnu-Lamidi, who advised youths to seek advice no matter how difficult their situation, said, “This is a call for all of you to get up; don’t ever settle for less. Start dreaming big now.”

The deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat in his goodwill message to the youth, said, “Every household should be conscious of what they inject into the society.”

Hamzat, who was represented by Alhaji Shakirudeen Abdulgafar, noted that the youths should never forget their responsibility to the world saying they must be determined to be the cause of change.

Vanguard News Nigeria