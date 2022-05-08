Akeredolu-Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Nomination of candidates of ahead of the forthcoming primaries in the All Progressives Congress, APC has pitched the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu against his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Vanguard gathered that a meeting held weekend at the instance of the governor, in Akure, where some aspirants were anointed by the governor.

The meeting was attended by the deputy governor, the party state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, the Chief of Staff, Olugbemiga Ale and other prominent leaders of the party in the state.

Sources informed that at the meeting, the governor and the leaders agreed on candidates for the House of Assembly election, House of Representatives and the Senate.

The party leadership and the governor, reportedly agreed to give the son of the Olugbo of Ugbo, Abayomi Akinruntan a return ticket to the House of Assembly to pacify him to step down for former information commissioner, Donald Ojogo who is contesting for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo House of Representatives seat.

A leader of the party in Ilaje, who was not at the meeting but expressed support for the resolution of the meeting held at the Governor’s, bemoaned the deputy Governor for working against the choices made at the meeting.

The leader alleged that the deputy governor, a commissioner and another appointee of the governor in Ilaje are not pleased with the choice of Ojogo and are also working against the choices of the party in Ilaje.

They are said to be backing Idowu Mafimisebi from Ilaje, for the House of Representatives and have vowed to work tirelessly for his emergence as the party’scandidate.

They have reportedly held meetings and campaigned publicly that an Ijaw man is not fit to go for the House of Representatives in the federal constituency.

The deputy governor was alleged to have informed leaders in llaje that the governor rejected all his recommendations as regards candidates in Ilaje and Ese-Odo.

A party source told newsmen that “As things stand now, there are moves in Ilaje and Ese-Odo by the deputy Governor. He expressed disappointment that the governor rejected his candidate in Ilaje constituency 2 who was his Personal Assistant, Segun Iwalokun. There are many meetings that have been held between Thursday and now.

“As party leaders, we have received the directive of the party and the governor. On the Senate, we have the party directive to work for Jimoh Ibrahim. Despite the directive and the fact that Mr governor was part of that resolution, the deputy governor is presently mobilizing for another senatorial aspirant.

“Beside that, despite the Governor’s directive that we should all work for the former information commissioner, Ojogo, the deputy governor is campaigning and working for one Goke Ayara from Apoi. Aiyedatiwa has held two meetings against Ojogo’s aspiration at his house in Akure. I was part of one.

“But we are particularly disturbed on the issue of the Assembly where the deputy governor is selling a dummy to us that his recommendations were jettisoned by Aketi.

” In the next few days before primary, we will makes to see Oga(governor) because we are tired of all these stories.

“What we are saying is that, all these counter moves are confusing the stakeholders. Maybe the governor should call the stakeholders in each local government and hold meetings with us. In Ilaje and Ese-Odo, the deputy governor is confusing us”.

“The governor made it clear that the Olugbo’s son should be given the return ticket. The deputy governor did not make any objection. I was surprised when we found out he was still rooting for one Sunday Erukubami and propping him to obtain form and contest against the Olugbo’s son.

“If the deputy governor wants to fight his boss, he should be courageous enough and show it. All these underground work will not get him anywhere. We are going to hold a meeting soon. And we will request audience with the Governor after the meeting. If the deputy Governor wants to make himself an emperor over the governor and the party, he should be bold enough and come out.

“This party is one. We have only one leader which is the Governor. The state working committee is also very significant in the scheme of things. Aiyedatiwa is not bigger than the state working committee or the governor. We shall mobilize and resist every attempt to unilaterally destabilize our party.

“We shall resist it. We will follow the decision of the party and the governor. We are resolute about that,” the source fumed.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, it also said to be at loggerhead with the chairman of the Party, Adetimehin, who was also at the meeting where Aiyedatiwa’s Personal Assistant was edged out.

Reacting, the deputy governor, Ayedatiwa denied disagreeing with the governor.

He said that “it’s not true. How can I be in disagreement with the Governor when we have one administration and one government.

“Who held a meeting. What nonsense is that? Not me. That is lie from the pit of hell. The meeting we had with the party executives in Mr. Governor was the last meeting I attended. Let them show the video of where I attended a meeting.

“Where did I have the time to attend such meetings. Once the leadership decides, that is it. The leader of this party is Mr. Governor. Any candidate who feels he or she can win elections should go to the open field.

” There is no imposition on anybody. We have prepared a level playing ground for those who feel they can win election.

” That does not mean Mr. Governor does not have flair for candidates. I did not disagree wit Mr. Governor in anyway. How can I? I am wired that way. Mr. Governor and I are on the same page on many of these issues.”