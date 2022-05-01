By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–CHAIRMAN of Belemaoil Production and presidential candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress, Tein Jack-Rich has promised to set aside five per cent of the country’s oil revenue as stimulus package for the socio-economic development of local communities.

The Rivers state born industrialist made the promise weekend, when he received in audience a high-powered delegation of founding Leaders of the APC in Benue State led by an elder Statesman Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado at his campaign office in Abuja.

He said his administration will establish Community Development Banks to manage the five per cent oil revenue for the local communities.

Jack-Rich promised that if given the mandate, he would ensure that there is a proper ecosystem within the traditional value system comprising District Heads, Chiefs, traditional rulers and local authorities to administer the proceeds from oil and gas for the advancement of the local communities.

According to him, “From the national point of view, there is what I call the quick, quick wins which the low hanging fruits. I will inject stimulus such that every single ward would have access to nothing less than per cent of the country’s oil revenue

“This five per cent oil revenue will be channeled through a Nigerian Bank that will be established in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We will introduce a Community Development Bank that will manage the money on behalf of the communities and wards.

“The funds will be deployed according to the needs of the wards and communities to help the poor and the most vulnerable in the society such as widows, the elderly, orphans, support farmers, schools, provide quality healthcare and enhance the general wellbeing of the local communities.”

He promised to industrialize Benue State by creating over 450,000 direct jobs in the State if elected President in 2023.

Jack-Rich identified River Benue in Makurdi as a strategic economic hotspot with untapped economic potentials as encapsulated in the blueprint of his vision for a prosperous Nigeria.

He said he plans to canalize River Benue and harness its full economic potentials with a view to industrializing Benue State and the Middle Belt in general.

He explained that the move would create over 450,000 direct jobs in Benue State with its multiplier effect on household economy.

He said, “I have identified key economic hotspot within the confluence in Makurdi where we can build a strategic Seaport, we will clear the waterways, expand and dredge the Canals to allow for easy sail and berth of vessels with goods and services in and out of the Benue waterways. We will also have Shipyard at the Benue Seaport. When we do this it would create over 450,000 direct jobs. Marine Transportation will also thrive in the State when this happens”.

He said industrialization of the agricultural sector of Benue would make more economic sense when the potentials of River Benue are fully harnessed.

“When we do this industrialization would make much sense to the people of Benue State who are predominantly into farming. So, we will industrialize the Agricultural Sector of Benue State leveraging on the economic potentials of River Benue”.

“This is part of my vision, and to achieve this, we are deploying nothing less than five thousand equipment to Benue State. Each equipment will engage nothing less than 90 persons so that our youth can leave the street and get into the economic value chain of the State”. .

Also speaking, the Director General of the Jack-Rich Presidential Campaign Organisation and former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda while acknowledging that power comes from God and He gives it to whosoever he wishes told the APC Leaders from Benue State said that Jack-Rich is divinely ordained to rescue Nigeria from its numerous challenges besetting it as a Nation.

On his part, the Leader of the delegation of founding members of the APC in Benue State, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado said the essence of the visit is to identify with the APC Presidential Aspirant Tein T.S. Jack-Rich base on his numerous humanitarian projects across the country with direct impact on the lives of the poor masses.

Senator Tilley-Gyado also stated that Jack-Rich is the kind of Leader Nigeria needs at this time of its history to address the myriads of challenges bedeviling the Nation.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in Benue State Comrade Austin Agada said the humanitarian works of the Jack-Rich has endeared him to the people of Benue State.

He pledged the unflinching support of the APC in Benue State to the presidential aspiration of Jack-Rich while assuring that they will work towards his candidacy in the APC Presidential Primaries and the General Election.

Other founding members of the APC in Benue State in the delegation to the Jack-Rich Presidential Campaign Organisation in Abuja include Hon. Simon Aondona, Rt. Hon. Stephen Tsav, Hon. Nelson Alapa and the State Secretary of the Party, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam.