The Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing has said that it has endorsed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pursuit of the 2023 Nigerian Presidency.

The youth council said it was delighted to identify with Tinubu as a foremost National political leader in contemporary Nigeria and political dispensation, stating that Tinubu was at the forefront of providing good governance and dividends of democracy in Nigeria’s developing society.

Factional President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Comrade Miracle Nwosu, in a statement in Enugu, on Monday, said his group has carefully studied Tinubu’s visionary leadership qualities, forthrightness and uncommon courage, and promised that the former Lagos State Governor will lead Nigerian youths and the nation to greater heights and out of the present economic peril.

“It is in the light of this that we call on all the party delegates in the upcoming 2022 APC Presidential primaries, especially southeast delegates to vote and ensure that His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerges as the Presidential flag bearer of their party APC.

“By the Special grace of God Igbo nation and her youths will benefit more if he becomes the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He demonstrated a similar measure when he was the Governor of Lagos state.

“I also urge our Igbo brothers from south-east to support his candidature because he has impacted more in the lives of our people and also Lagos state, which is his state of origin, where our economic and businesses thrive,” said Nwosu.

The group said it appreciated the efforts of Tinubu as an exceptional politician and a distinguished leader who impacted democratic change in the country’s political evolution.

It is our sincere desire that Almighty God will grant him the enabling grace, wisdom and protection in this strategic endeavour.”

