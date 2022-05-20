.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Students in Ogun State under the aegis of the Joint Campus Committee of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), on Thursday, shutdown major streets of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, as they staged a solidarity walk in support of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The solidarity walk partially disrupted vehicular movements, as they chanted solidarity songs in praise of the governor for what they described as youths friendly policies implemented by his administration in the last three years of his administering the affairs of the state.

The students, who also carried placards, with different inscriptions, dissociating themselves from the previous rally allegedly staged by a group of students at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja, where they demanded that party leaders must disqualify the state governor from contesting for a second term of office.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Nigerian Students Appreciate Dapo Abiodun For Your Inclusiveness”; “Dapo Abiodun, thank you for renovating the NYSC Orientation camp”; “Nigeria Students Pass Vote Of Confidence In Abiodun”; “Abiodun, thank you for renovating the Primary Healthcare Centers in the 20 Local Government Areas” among others.

The solidarity walk, which commenced at the Orí – Omi City Square in Sokori axis of Abeokuta, took the students to the popular Lafenwa, Itoku and Kuto markets before it terminated at the State Secretariat Complex in Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, where they were received by the state governor, Abiodun.

Speaking with the governor, the students leaders said the largest students’ body has chosen to pass vote of confidence on him for setting a template for an administration that encourages the youths of the state to excel and embrace genuine means of livelihood, rather than engaging in internet fraud and other social vices.

The students leaders, which included Comrade Kehinde Damilola (NANS-JCC), Comrade Ogunrombi Gbemileke (NAOSS), as well as Comrade Ojo Raymond among others, disclosed that the students have chosen to converge and pass their message across, notwithstanding the ongoing ASUU’s strike that has kept them off school.

The students leaders described the group that went to Abuja to demand Abiodun’s disqualification as a “group of faceless youths, sponsored by some politicians who are only envious of the governor’s success stories in the areas of agriculture, security, youths developments among others feats achieved by Abiodun within the past three years.

In the message delivered to the governor by the NANS- Ogun JCC chairman, Comrade Damilola, the largest students’ body in Nigeria urged Abiodun to discountenance what they termed as “character assassination exercise of the misguided few”, who were allegedly sponsored by “politicians of yesterday’s glory” to demand for his disqualification against the year 2023 re-election bid.

“We are not unaware of the role being played by a set of greedy and senseless politicians in this state at recruiting and sponsoring some young people under a faceless organization as agents of a political propaganda and character assassination”.

“This is expected because with your level of commitment and sincerity at making Ogun State work for all. We are with you and Ogun State people will always appreciate your efforts”.

The students leaders however, demanded that the governor must proceed without further delay, in his efforts towards taking the state to the desired height, particularly at improving the standards of education.

Responding however, Abiodun appreciated the students, whom he described as “youths, worthy of upholding the legacies of truth” for the betterment of the larger society”.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, ‘Biyi Adeleye, assured the students that he would not let the banner of progress in the state down, but continually be the pride of all that will stand by the truth all the time.