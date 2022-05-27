.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah, Friday, won the All Progressive Congress, APC, Federal Constituency primary election for Ikwo/Ezza South, conducted by his party in the State.

The election, which took place at Community Primary School, Agubia, Ikwo L.G.A of Ebonyi State, witnessed the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and APC officials, including security operatives and Party faithful as the election, was conducted peacefully.

Announcing the results of the primary election, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and serving State House of Assembly member, Hon. Nkemka Onuma stated that Ogah polled the highest number of votes cast and declared him the winner of the election.

“Hon. Ogah polled a total of 154 votes out of the 155 votes cast by the delegates drawn from Ikwo/Ezza-South Federal Constituency.

Therefore, by the powers vested on me, I hereby declare Comrade Chinedu Ogah winner of the election.’

In his acceptance speech, Ogah who appreciated all the delegates for casting their votes assured his constituents of more democracy dividends during the period of his administration.

“I want to assure you, people, that this mandate will make us employ more people in my tenure. I will bring solar light to various communities that make up this Federal Constituency.

“Our Government will be a Unity Government. We will work with stakeholders of Ikwo to deliver APC in the 2023 election. My empowerment schemes will accommodate both educated and non-educated.

“I thank the delegates for casting their votes for me. I will not disappoint you. Thank you and God bless all of us.”