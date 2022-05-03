.

By Tunde Oso

The people of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State are in for a new lease of life as it concerns representation in the state House of Assembly going by the promise of a new dawn by David Chukwuka Ochonogor, who made his intention to represent the people of the area of the state at a well-attended ceremony yesterday, at the All Progressives Congress, APC party secretariat in Obiaruku.

Ochonogor was led by a notable chieftain of the party in Ukwuani, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, who conducted the politician around the leadership and elders of the APC in the local government areas before the declaration at the secretariat amidst a large crow of supporters.

Ochonogor was received at the party secretariat by the chapter Chairman, Chief Churchill Ugoenyi Edem, in the company with other executive members.

In his address to the party faithful, Ochonogor said, for him, the quality representation is the cardinal point and major priority as he appealed for concerted efforts to end what he described as ‘a regime of the holocaust’ in the life of the people and the LGA noting that since country’s democratic experience, Ukwuani people have not had a fair share of good representation.

Democracy, he noted, had been turned into a purveyor of poverty, despondency and avoidable deaths, with gross underdevelopment as its foundation, due to a dearth of selfless representation at all levels, particularly in the State House of Assembly, where he noted that those who trusted with powers turned to use the power against public good.

He decried the poor living standard of the people, particularly the youths, who he noted had been reduced to ‘okavango’ riders and political hangers-on alone.

While he promised to change the trend and carry everyone along, he further declared: “I desire to change the ugly narratives of the people of Ukwuani Local Government Area.”

Earlier, Ochonogor’s team had stormed the Palace of the Okpala-Uku of Umutu, where the Chiefs-in-Council took turns to pray for him as he promised never to derail from his original intention of evolving a new Ukwuani LGA that will compete in the comity of nations that are led by visionary leadership.

Pointedly, the Eze-Ugo of the community, Chief Anthony Okolo, stated that the era of blind follower-ship of political parties was gone in Ukwuani land as he called on all communities and clans in the LGA to support the aspirations of Ochonogor, who he described as a sterling character with impeccable integrity saying, “I vouch for him as having the capacity to change the narratives of the people for the better.”

The 39-year-old said he will work with the party leadership by adopting the manifestos, principles and philosophy of his party, being a progressive, to develop his people and take them out of the under-development, which is plaguing Ukwuani – speaking people through what he described as quality representation.