By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

VIRTUALLY all the aspirants supported by Governor Godwin Obaseki for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives seats in Sunday’s primary election by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as candidates of the PDP amidst reports of parallel elections by the faction of the party loyal to the Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

In Oredo local government area which has two constituency seats in the statehouse of assembly and one seat in the House of Representatives, Sunny Aguebor emerged as the House of Representatives candidate while Dr Aisosa Amadasun emerged as the House of Assembly candidate for Oredo West and Uyi Omosigho for Oredo East constituency.

In Egor constituency, Henry Okhuarobo emerged as the House of Assembly candidate while Natasha Osawaru clinched the ticket for Ikpoba-Okha. Hon Jude Ise-Idehen was elected as the candidate of the party for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency for the House of Representatives.

In Edo Central, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onobun emerged as the candidate for House of Representatives for Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency.

It was the same result in Edo North as Obaseki’s men including former Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto emerged as House of representatives for Akoko-Edo federal constituency while former deputy speaker, Yekini Idaiye and current Commissioner for Community and Chieftaincy, Donald Okogbe emerged as candidates for the house of assembly for Akoko-Edo Constituency I and II.

In Owan federal constituency, Hon Jimoh Ijegbai emerged as the candidate for the House of Representatives while Blessing Agbebaku emerged as the candidate for Owan West in the House of Assembly.

The Commissioner for Information, Adaze Ewanta described the exercise as a free and fair and denied report of parallel congress “Here in Egor, this is the designated place for the primary. All the security agencies are here as you can see so I am not aware of any primary” while Ise-Idehen said his nomination for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency was for him to do more.

As at the time of filing this report, parallel primary elections were reportedly taking place in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area, Iguozuwa in Ovia South-West local government area, Auchi in Etsako West local government area, Igarra and Ibillo in Akoko-Edo local government area.