Stock photo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—ONE of the leading governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye has dissociated himself from a billboard advert that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is coming after some of the governorship aspirants with pending corrupting cases.

Rev. Nwoye, who was a former deputy governor of Enugu State in a statement by his Media Office on Tuesday said linking him with the said advert was an attempt to smear his image.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to some malicious attempt to attribute an offensive campaign to former deputy governor Ifeanyi Nwoye.

“To set the records straight, this is a false, laughable and failed attempt to tarnish the good image of His Excellency Ifeanyi Nwoye who is unaware of any advert of that sort not to talk of being responsible for the advert.

“This is a cheap attack on the person of Rev Nwoye as well as character and image assassination of His Excellency Rev Nwoye. He frowns at this attempt with all seriousness.

“Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye is a committed PDP party man who has given his heart, soul and body to the progress of the PDP and the Enugu state for over 20 years.

“The low ball attempt to link the advert which read that the “EFCC is coming after corrupt candidates” is mostly spread by nefarious elements who are trying to insinuate that Ifeanyi Nwoye, being one of the governorship aspirants with a distinguished public service record is attempting to malign other aspirants in the party or the party itself.”

It further said, “That Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye has a good public record free from corruption doesn’t mean that he is responsible for such advert. There are many other aspirants who served well and are on the same ticket. PDP has a field of capable aspirants and the decision of who emerges front runner is for the delegates to decide not EFCC.

“Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye’s campaign is focused on building on the great achievement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“His Excellency Rev Ifeanyi Nwoye, refuse to be distracted as a candidate by this false accusation and encourages the party faithful to remain focused toward achieving victory for the party..

“Very clearly the advert itself says it was sponsored by Concerned Citizens of Enugu in Scotland and this has nothing to do with Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye. Further research revealed that there are other news stories carried on national daily attributed to the same group with names of the organisers and their location mentioned, Why try to draw an innocent aspirant into a matter he knows nothing about when the sponsors of the billboard and their identity is in public domain

“Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye is PDP through and through and will never do anything that will sabotage the collective efforts and image of the party.

“It is either rogue or unknown elements trying to drag Ifeanyi Nwoye down or the opposition party is attempting to manufacture distracting headline for the party. PDP remains the party to beat in Enugu State. Therefore, all attempts to accuse him are false and should be disregarded by members of the public and the party faithful.

“Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye wishes to use this opportunity to commend our great party PDP for successful primary elections just concluded.

“His Excellency Rev Nwoye remain focused. Enugu state is in the hands of God.”