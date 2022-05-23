By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As political activities gather momentum ahead of 2023 general elections, a presidential hopeful under the platform of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike, weekend, assured Nigerians of 12 million jobs in two years if elected president.

Nwa-Anyajike stated this while picking his interest and nomination form at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria’s biggest problems include insecurity, hunger and unemployment, which he will tackle differently.

He lamented that these problems have remained inadequately addressed by different administrations who rather politicize them at the detriment of Nigerians.

He pointed that Nigerians are facing serious hunger problem including the high rate of unemployment, which are traceable to comatose and moribund manufacturing sector, hence the inability of Nigerians to get jobs to feed themselves and their families, which also had increased criminality and all sorts of vices and violence across the country.

He said: “Under my watch as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will create more than 12 million direct and indirect jobs in my first two years in office.

“And these jobs will be created without me or Nigeria as nation borrowing money from anybody.

“The first issue to tackle is insecurity, then to create employment, and when we create employment because when you create employment, eliminate 75 per cent of insecurity.”

He also added that, “We don’t need to borrow money to create jobs. We don’t need to borrow to solve our problem by the time we have secure employment for our Nigerians, you will see that 70 per cent of people roaming the street committing different kinds of crimes will find something to do to eliminate the hunger and the economic rules thereby you have automatically reduced insecurity.”

On security strategy under his government if elected president, he said welfare, modern technology and equipment will be his focus to fight insecurity.

“We need to have a secure insurance policy that any policeman that dies on duty while performing his duty for the nation there will be the benefit of his family till the rest of his life”, he said.

Similarly, Adamawa State governorship aspirant, Aliyu Abba Maina, who also picked his interest and nomination form said the people of Adamawa State deserves good governance and to enjoy their commonwealth, hence his rescue mission to bring them out of the precarious situation they found themselves.

He called on the Adamawa people to support his mission by massively voting for him to change the narrative.

Meanwhile, the National Welfare Officer of the party, Prince Chinedu Obi, while speaking on the bold step taken by the two aspirants said, “Over the years, we have discovered that we lack serious deficit in leadership in Nigeria, absence of rule of law, infrastructure and the educational systems is virtually absent.

“We thank God today that the message of rescue has not only resonated with the party but even those starting this initiative think that this country deserves rescue.”

