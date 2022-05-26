By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Rescue Movement, NRM, Tuesday, disassociated self from purported alliance to form a mega party ahead of 2023 general elections.

The party made its position known in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Sola Afuye where it pointed that the party’s name was found in a list published on May 23,2022 by a national daily with caption “2023 Presidency: 7 Parties Join Forces With LP against APC, PDP”.

The party called Nigerians to discard the report, because it was fake news.

According to the statement, as a matter of urgency the party brings to the notice of Nigerians “concerning the publication in the public space about merger of some political parties which the agents of distraction deliberately included the name of our great party National Rescue Movement (NRM) because of our recent growth.”

Read Also:

Mega Party to be unveiled in Abuja April 4 — Third Force

The statement reads in part, “National Rescue Movement (NRM) is not in any alliance or having such plans ahead of 2023 Election.

“The leadership of our great party National Rescue Movement(NRM) hereby call on all our ever conscious members,followers and partners on our genuine Rescue Nigeria Project to disregard such malicious reports.

“This is an attempt to derail our moving train that is heading to ASO ROCK in 2023. We are resolute on this as we are not ready to settle for less.

“We have issued such groups and any other faceless groups behind this unholy merger or alliance as the case maybe to desist from this campaign of calumny or else we shall meet in court of law.”

However, the party urged its aspirants to continue their politicking, “We are calling on all our Aspirants into different elective positions to continue with their consultations ahead of the scheduled primaries as holding our primaries is sacrosanct.”

The statement assured members and supporters of fielding candidates including presidential candidate during the 1023 general elections.

“We are using this opportunity to further express our confidence in fielding candidates in all the positions including Presidential Election in 2023 General elections. This is part of our social contracts with the Nigerian people and its not negotiable.

“Once more we appreciate the good people of our dear nation Nigeria for their support,guidance and advice that has been our great asset”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria