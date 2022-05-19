Calls for legislative review

By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 housing and population census, Executive Chairman National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, Wednesday, disclosed that the Commission is getting set for a digital census.

He made this known at the launch of the 2023 population and housing census situation room, in Abuja, where he noted that the Commission will leave no stone unturned to make sure that all corresponding technical equipments meet the required standards for effective delivery of the 2023 census goal.

His words, “As you are aware, the Commission will be carrying out a digital census in 2023 and a trial census in June 2022.

“The Situation Room that we are officially launching today will serve as the 2023 Census Communication Hub.

“It will be multifunctional as it will serve as the Situation room for all census activities and critical vital meetings that concerns the growth and progress of the Commission for census activities and beyond. The Situation room will ensure constructive and proactive engagement of the census process.

“In our determination to deliver on the mandate of the Commission, it is imperative to take steps towards closer interaction and strategic engagement with the public.

“The launching of the 2023 Census Situation room is a step in the right direction because it will afford the Commission the opportunity to interact and educate the populace, seeking information concerning the 2023 Census, receive feedbacks and correct misconceptions regarding the census methodology, processes and procedures.

“We are convinced that the census Situation room will provide a veritable interaction ground towards ensuring credibility and acceptability of the next census.”

To this end, the NPC Chairman called for a review of the Act establishing the commission to enable it to use digital technology for the conduct of the 2023 national census.

“The commission in consonant with its determination and commitment seeks to evaluate the proposed use of electronic equipment such as personal digital assistants, the deployment of high-resolution satellites, Geographical Information Systems, Global Positioning Systems, and digital maps of Enumeration Area for the 2023 Population and Housing Census in relation to existing laws establishing the commission and its functions,” he said.

