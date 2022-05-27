.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday told Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, that he is on a wild goose chase for the seat of the President of Nigeria, and that the Fulani will not give him a ticket for the contest let alone allow him to become President of Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra group also told the Umahi that his alleged sabotage, comments against Ndigbo and bodies that speak for them in order to secure APC presidential ticket will even make his chances slim because even the people who are influencing him to involve in alleged sabotaging activities will not trust him.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in reply to Governor Umahi’s alleged statement against IPOB, entitled, “Dave Umahi Fulani will not give you presidential ticket let alone allow you to be president of Nigeria.”, told him to stop wasting his time and money hoping that he will secure the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential ticket.

IPOB’s statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fallacious and laughable statement credited to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

“As usual, Umahi was ranting and calling the Igbo liars, calling IPOB family group liars and claiming that Fulani people were not killing or burning down properties belonging to Biafrans in Biafraland and anywhere in the country.

“Well, what else can you expect from a man who does not know his actual roots? Such statements from a very insecure man do not surprise or bother us in the least because we know where he is coming from and where he is irretrievably heading to.

“Any individual or politician who ridicules his people because of politics will certainly reap the reward of such misadventure and David Umahi will not be an exception. People should ask David Umahi why no terrorist governor in the North or politician ever condemned the activity of terrorist herdsmen, bandits kidnapping people, Boko Haram terrorists and other terrorist groups rampaging the North.”

“Shamefully, the same people shielding the criminals killing people, rendering them homeless, kidnapping school children and stoning people to death will tell him to prove his loyalty by condemning and killing those he claims are his people. What a shame and a humiliating way of getting to power?

“Every responsible Igbo man whether you like us or not, whether you like Nnamdi Kanu or not should thank CHUKWUOKIKEABIAMA for IPOB and our great leader Mazi Nnamdi. If not, the Fulani would have pursued governor Dave Umahi and his likes out from Ebonyi State and Biafran land since two years ago.”Acquiring certificates does not confer common sense to the acquirer which is the sorry and pitiable state David Umahi has found himself in. For him to say that Ebonyi State is not part of Biafra land means that he is suffering from chronic delusion and mental paralysis.

“Who told him that he has the mandate of our people in Ebonyi State to decide for them? David Umahi at best can only vote as an individual during the referendum, and he is entitled to cast his vote for Nigeria for all we care, but we assure him that during the referendum his family members will vote for Biafra, not Nigeria.

“The governor of Ebonyi State in the person of Dave Umahi is on record lamenting the atrocities committed last year by Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen who attacked part of his state and murdered over 100 innocent citizens of the state. Now he is suddenly making a volte-face and suffering from amnesia and no longer has any recollection of his senses. Leaders our foot.”

