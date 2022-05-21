.

…we want to win big in 2023

By Miftaudeen Raji

As the quest for aspirants to secure the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for 2023 heightens, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has assured that no aspirants will leave the party after the party’s primaries, which are now slated for May 26th through 30th.

Adamu stated that the ruling APC does not only want to win but also wants to win big in 2023.

He made the assurance on Saturday while addressing a group of party members in the diaspora at a global virtual town hall session on “Intra-Party democracy for the Emergence of Best Candidates.”

The programme, themed, “Democracy in Nigeria: Mobilizing Global Support for Progressives and Continuity,” was organized under the auspices of the APC Ward-to-ward Diaspora Network in collaboration with the APC Ward-to-ward Ambassadors.

The Chairman said, “Directly I want to tell you that after the primaries, non of the contestants of aspirants will leave the party. You can see unlike the other parties extending weight, in our party all our aspirants are calm. Everybody is going left and right, trying to win votes for themselves.

Adamu, who was represented as a Special Assistant, Prof. Abdullahi Yau, added, “I can assure you this is the most interesting part; the number of people that are contesting and they are going to give everybody a playing level ground where you can exercise your right as a Nigerian to contest.

“And at the end of the exercise, just as what happened in the National convention, you see that everybody will be satisfied with whoever that emerges from the primaries.”

He said, “Unless you have a process that is not well coordinated, a process that is marred by irregularities that’s when people will be aggrieved and would want to leave the party. If you’re allowed to exercise your right and you think there’s fairness in what’s going on in the party and you lose, I don’t think you would want to leave the party.

“I assure you even if we are going to have such a scenario, where we are going to have aggrieved members after the primaries, the Chairman and stakeholders of the party will ensure they reconcile everybody after the primaries,” he added.

He, however, said all aspirants would be listened to by a high-power delegation of the committee if there’s a tangible reason why they are complaining after the party’s primaries.

“They will listen to you and provide for your needs. In this way, we can carry along everybody to the party,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, National Coordinator, APC Ward-to-ward Ambassadors, Abuja, Nigeria, Myke Ozurumba, noted that members of the APC diaspora community are exploring all avenues to fill the gap of participation and governance, as well as improve the democratic process in Nigeria.

