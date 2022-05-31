ASABA—Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Ojeogbue Nnabuife, has commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for emerging the party’s governorship candidate at the 2023 general elections, after he was returned unopposed, at the just concluded primary elections in the state.

Also returned unopposed was Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as the senatorial candidate of the party for the National Assembly, alongside a former commissioner in the state, Tony Nwaka, who emerged the candidate for the House of Representatives for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, while former chairman of Oshimili-North Local government council, Louis Ndukwe, clinched the party’s ticket as the cuncil’s candidate for the state’s House of Assembly.

Speaking in an interview, after the primaries, Nnabuife described the victory of the party’s candidates as a step taken in the right direction to take the governorship, the senatorial, as well as the Aniocha/Oshimili and the Oshimili North local government seats in the state Assembly.

He maintained that with Sen. Omo-Agege and Sen. Nwaoboshi emerging as governorship and Senate candidates for Delta State and Delta North Senatorial Constituency of the party, there is no doubt that the two political giants will “turn things around for good of all and enjoined all to cast their valid votes for the party, come 2023.”