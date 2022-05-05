By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS — AHEAD of the 2023 election, a presidential aspirant on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Olufemi Ajadi, has said that Nigeria has been abundantly blessed in human and material resources, adding that there is no reason Nigerians should not enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Ajadi, who declared his intention to contest for the exalted position, last Monday, stated this when he unveiled his 10-point manifesto in Lagos.

He promised to unbundle Nigeria’s wealth, using the 10 points, “which include economic diversification through enterprise development; revitalisation of existing refineries and building of new modular ones; food security through agriculture revolution; security of lives and property, and infrastructure development.”

In a statement by his Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr Cami Ezenwa, Ajadi said: “Number one on my agenda is the revitalisation of existing refineries and the building of new modular ones. It was an anomaly for one of the biggest oil-producing countries not to have efficient refineries. His administration would reverse this by revitalising some existing refineries, and building new ones, especially modular refineries.”