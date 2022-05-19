By Fortune Eromosele

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dr Shamsudeen Bashir Lamido, has assured that Nigeria will soar under his government.

He made the statement during his collection of expression and nomination of interest forms at the ADC’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Lamido said Nigeria needs a competent candidate and that emphasis should not be placed on where a candidate comes from, but what they can deliver for the country. He promised a level plain ground for women and youths in government, emphasising on gender equality in all dealings of life.

He said, “We want to assure Nigerians that we have captured every aspect of the crisis in this country. From the issue of insecurity, unemployment and various situations like education and health, we have been able to put in place a lot of international expatriates who would work within the local content.

“I have put in place two things, the first is local content achievement the second is the model for Nigeria’s solution. Personally I have taken this as an assignment in the past 6,7 years.

“If we get the quality of leadership and Infrastructural development right, this will give Nigeria an edge over other nations of the world.”

In the same vein, a gubernatorial aspirant for Adamawa state on the platform of ADC, Alhaji Muhammed Usman, said he has the capacity to resolve the security challenges bedevilling the state and the country

“Enough of lamentation, it is time to act. Nigeria’s problems are enormous, but I want to assure Nigerians that I have the capacity, the training and experience to tackle the insecurity not only in Adamawa state but I believe I can suggest how to handle insecurity even in the country.

“By the grace of God I will fight insecurity in Adamawa state without the power of gun. I will checkmate the causes of insecurity and there will be peace in the country,” he stated.

