By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dr John Abraham Godson, has said Nigeria currently needs servant leadership.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Dr Godson said he believes in an investor friendly environment that would bring not only international investors but also local investors.

Godson who is vying for the Senate of Abia Central, said he wants to make the constituency the greenest in Nigeria.

“I believe in green revolution and ecology and what I want to do is to see Abia central the greenest Senatorial Constituency in Nigeria, we are going to plant tress and establish garden parks,” he said.

He explained that politicians are meant to serve the people and that they are not in the seat of power for their own gains, hence, he urged individuals in power to embrace servant leadership for a better Nigeria.

His words, “During my stay in Poland, due to my social engagement, wherever I was, I was involved in solving the problems, challenges in my community. And it was when people in my neighbourhood saw what I was doing that they asked me to go and represent them.

“That was how I contested for the District Council in 2005 and out of 107 candidates I received the highest number of votes and I was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the District. Also in 2010 I was elected the first ever black member of the Polish parliament.

“I see politics as a mission, ministry and service. We are called to be servant leaders and when we look at the situation in Nigeria, it is not like that, what we have in Nigeria is self seeking, egoistic, self-centred leaders who are professionals thinking about themselves.

“When you talk to the electorates they are tired and discouraged. I came to Nigeria to contest in the coming elections because I want to restore the dignity of servant leadership, I want to show that it is possible to be a politician and a servant at the same time.

“I believe that as a Senator, a House of Reps members are called to serve, and you cannot serve if you do not know what the needs of your people are. And so we are going consult.

“Part of my campaign is we are going to employ 150 people, we will go to every ward to interview people and asked them what their needs are and what they want to be changed. It is based on that that we will develop what we want to change in my constituency.”

In his remarks, Chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, alluded that politics and leadership in Nigeria has gone ‘bizarre.’

“We don’t need to talk too much of what’s happening in the Senate. Why we are worried about parliament and the entire ecosystem of our politics is that leadership has gone bizarre.

“Our nation needs a direction, part of the problem in the National Assembly is that they lack the ability and the confidence to do nation building. We need harmony to be able to move our nation to the right direction,” he stated.