By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

A presidential hopeful on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Evangelist Ebiti Ndok-Jegede, has said Nigeria currently needs leaders and not looters.

Jegede who spoke after picking up her nomination and expression of interest forms for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the ADC’s national secretariat in Abuja, noted that Nigeria needs a mother.

She said, “I am a Nigerian to the core, I did not know a day like this is coming, I love Nigeria. Nigeria needs a mother. You can see and you have experienced it that over the years our fathers have let us down.

“It is now time for a mother to takeover. And that mother has come today, that mother has arrived, this indeed is the time for Nigeria to arise and shine.

“And we will indeed rise and shine to the glory of the Most High God that created this nation.

“This country is blessed I tell you. Hands on my chest Nigeria is the richest country in the world. That is why I cry when I see people begging, why do people need to beg when we are blessed as a nation, and it will stop.

“It is time for Nigeria to have leaders and not looters. I can categorically tell you that ADC is that formidable platform to be reckoned with. I am not here by accident, I am here by divine mandate.

“We want to run Nigeria like a company, yes that’s what Nigeria needs. This is what God wants for Nigeria.”

In his remarks, National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for widening its scope in accommodating more aspirants.

His words, “We want to appreciate INEC for opening the window a little bit more. There are some quality Nigerians who are scared, who do not want to participate in the political space anymore.



“But luckily after our last presidential parley, they believed that there’s a quality party that wants to take Nigeria to the next level, and they are coming out one after the other.

“They are beginning to have the faith again and that’s what propelled Dr. Jegede to decide to run for President with the ADC; with her, we have the 13th aspirant in ADC.

“I believe she will not only take the party to the next level but also take Nigeria to the next level.”

