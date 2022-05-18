By David Odama

THE former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic party PDP, Dr Bukola Saraki has admonished Nigeria to be conscious of those parading themselves as presidential aspirants, warning that the nation cannot at it’s crucial moment sacrifice competence for mediocrity.

Saraki said while addressing the PDP delegates in Lafia that the nation battered situation at the moment requires a competent, pragmatic and acceptable leader that would be courageous enough to redefine and redirect the way forward for the nation.

Saraki said: “What Nigeria needs at the moment is a president that can unite the country. We need a president who can be a bridge between youths and elders. I have the capacity and the knowledge to unite this country,” he said.