By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dr Chike Okogwu, Monday, said Nigeria needs a ‘timocratic,’ president, a system of government he described by men and women of honour.

He stated this during his collection of nomination and expression of interest forms for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the ADC’s national secretariat in Abuja.

If elected, Okogwu promised to make provision for the 35 percent affirmative action for women in government. He added that youths would also have a stake in governance, which he said will provide readily jobs.

He maintained that his government would make room for a meritocratic, nomocratic, technocratic, ptochocratic, hagiocratic and corporatism form of government.

Read Also:

2023: Why I can’t run for president — Akinwumi Adesina

His words, “My government when elected will give Nigeria what she urgently needs now which is a blend of: Timocracy – Government by women and men of honour.

“Are the workers here too? Get set for Ergatocracy – government by the workers. This is now a must. Please do not allow yourselves to be used by politicians. We have seen in situations where workers union were the hope of the ordinary Nigerians. Those days must return immediately.

“Isocracy, a form of government in which all people have equal powers so, we persons with disabilities, the youth, students, the elderly and all vulnerable persons including ethnic minorities and prisoners are not left behind. Former South African President, Mr. Thabo Mbeki roundly condemned a government that does not care for her vulnerable persons.”

Okogwu urged all young men and women in the country to get involved in the political process, saying that, “From the age of 18, be involved in politics. If you must love anything, love politics. I want you all to be please stand up to be counted, because evil will continue when good people say or do nothing.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, assured Nigerians that Dr Chike Okogwu is the best candidate for the presidential race.

He sad, “Dr Chike has distinguished himself, what you know of ADC today we can attribute to him mostly. And he has indicated his interest to run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“From what you can see here, this is the best we will have of this country, somebody with the heart, the soul, the spirit, to inspire the multitude, that’s what Nigerians need now. We can talk all the planning and strategy but you must have the heart. Nigeria will never have the type of President we see in Dr Chike.”

Vanguard News Nigeria