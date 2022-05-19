By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Funso Doherty, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said that for Nigeria to be great again, the state of Lagos cannot and should not be neglected.

Accounting for the largest economic state in the country, Doherty said it will be difficult for Nigeria to make meaningful progress if Lagos does not lead.

“The state serves as a barometer,” he said.

He stated this when he submitted his Lagos state gubernatorial forms, at the ADC’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Continuing, Doherty, said, “When we look at the progress we have made in the last 25 years, we say indeed we can be more. Nations have moved from third world status to first world status within the span of one generation.

“When we look at Lagos, we look at the vast resources that is pending, since those 25 years and you accumulate it together, then we look at where we are, we ask ourselves where are supposed to be 25 years later?

“We have almost wasted a generation and we do not intend to give a generation to the same administration. We are of the view that Lagos has not been managed in the true spirit of democracy, what we have had is a government of the people, by some people, for themselves.

“We believe it is time to say enough, and I say this for the generations to come.

We need leadership in Lagos that puts the interest of the people first.”

In his opening remarks, Chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, said he believes Funso Doherty would bring transformation to the state.

