



Ekiti state governor and leading presidential aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi has promised to build on the security architecture put in place in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while also ensuring that the original inhabitants of Abuja properly compensated and given a pride of place in the scheme of things.

Fayemi who addressed party leaders and the expanded delegates in the FCT Tuesday in Abuja, complained about lack of adequate representation and compensation for the Gbagyi people.

“My government will address this inbalance and revert to the original number of Local Government Areas which gave the Indegenes effective representation.

“We shall also build on the gains of the security architecture put in place by the Buhari administration. Many are quick to forget how the FCT became a hotbed of violence and frequent bombings between 2012 and 2015.

“Many may have forgotten the UN House bomb incidence, the Banex bomb incidence and several incidence of terrorism.

“We appreciate how far we have gone, but we shall address the gaps noticed, introduce intelligence, technology, retool the armed forces and bring to bear my expertise in security consultancy round the world by bringing innovations that will ensure that the FCT becomes a fortress and the safest place to live, work and do business.”

Speaking further on security, the presidential aspirant promised to embark on aggressive retooling the manpower of the armed forces, retooling the armaments, embark on expansive intelligence improvement, use of technology.

“I’m here to offer myself as a servant leader. I’ll work for the people, fair to everyone, just, equitable, courageous and heal the wounds of years of division by offering inclusiveness and giving everyone a sense of belonging. I’ll end banditry and all pockets of disagreements in the country.

“My focus would be on bringing peace to my fatherland and ensure that the Ibadan man finds home in Sokoto and the Sokoto man finds home in Akure, Abakaliki, Onisha or Owerri. The Owerri man must find home in Damaturu. This is the Nigeria I want to fight for and I’m confident it’s achievable.”