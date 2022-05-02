By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAgos—A former chairmanship aspirant of Ijede Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Onamade Oluwatosin, has officially declared his intention to represent the Ikorodu Constituency 2, at the Lagos State House of Assembly in the 2023 poll, even as he unveiled his agenda.

The House of Assembly aspirant, who is vying under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, made this known during the official declaration at Ijede Ikorodu area of Lagos State, at the weekend.

Onamade promised that if he gets the party’s ticket as candidate and eventually elected to represent Ijede at the House of Assembly, he would reverse some irrelevant clauses that have been abandoned within the chambers, and that have been adversely affecting necessary growth in the development of the constituency.

According to him, “As a democrat and firm believer in the rule of law, it is important to make every spoken and promised words in paper to make it formal than just a mere word of the mouth.

“Therefore, I promise to leverage on the experiences of the best hands in Ikorodu constituency 2 to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents if I’m given the opportunity.”

Unveiling his agenda which premised on qualitative, passionate, visible and result – oriented representation for the constituency, Onamade stressed that it has become necessary to pursue due to prevailing economic situation affecting communities.

He appealed to the Ikorodu APC leaders, members and stakeholders to support his aspiration to be APC flagbearer in the 2023 Lagos State House of Assembly election.