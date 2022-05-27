By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who is also a presidential aspirant on the All Progressives Congress, APC, platform, yesterday, explained that he joined the presidential race as a result of people’s desire and calls across the geo-political zones of the country for a reliable person, who is sincere and passionate about the peace, unity, prosperity and progress of the country.

Fayemi stated this when a large gathering of residents, party members and Okada riders welcomed him back to Ado-Ekiti, as he rounded off his month-long tour of states, meeting APC leaders, stakeholders and delegates.

Fayemi said his intention to contest the Presidency was borne out of duty and desire to serve, and not an ambition.

He said: “From May 1st to May 25th, we have been to 24 states in Nigeria and in all of those places that we have been to, we have received very warm and kind reception, in many places we were overwhelmed with the kind of reception that we got.

“Those that we are not able to visit directly we have to send delegations to them, to share our vision and to explain the programmes that we have for the country and to solicit for their supports in all the places we have received very warmth support and we must thank God Almighty.

“And when you look around, you only see a few people going to talk to party members, delegates and leaders in the various states maybe those not going round have their strategy of winning votes but the only strategy we know is to engage our leaders and members directly and sell the Nigeria agenda to them in a manner we believe they can understand and that is what we have done in the Northwest, in the Northeast, in the North Central, in the Southeast, in the South-south and of course back at home in the southwest.

“So the die is now cast, we have done our beat we will continue to do our beat till the day and we know that this is God’s project because for us it is not about ambition, it is about service, it is about sacrifice, it is about duty, and it is about building on the legacies our President has already attained but also addressing the gaps Nigerians have highlighted about the state of our nation.

“And you need someone who combines the experience of working at the sub-national level with the experience of having worked at the federal level and who understands the way the international community responds to issues about our country.”