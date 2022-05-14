By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHAIRMAN of Belemaoil Production and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack-Rich on Friday said that 2023 is a critical year that will decide the fate of the country.

Jack-Rich, who stated this when he formally declared to contest the 2023 presidential election in Abuja also promised not to take any loan throughout his tenure as a president even as he pledged to create 26,000 jobs in his first day in office in each of the 774 local government areas of the country.

He also said that he would tackle insecurity geadlong and will encourage the private sector.

Jack-Rick who said he organised prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari when he was sick, thanked God that the president is now healthier than ever.

He said, “I will create smart jobs and will develop the oil and gas industry and optimise the oil and gas in the country.

“My presidency will strengthen our value system. We will create 26,000 jobs in each LGA on the first day in office.

“I will make it happen. When I create 26,000 direct opportunity jobs on the first day in office in the 774 LGAs, within one year,” adding that the issue of poverty will be a thing of the past.

The renowned philanthropist and oil and gas magnate said he has a robust plan for the aged, the youths, women and everyone.

“For the millennial, we need to create infrastructure that will help them to develop digital technology. You need a president that can engage the east and the west economy.

“You need a president when you travel outside the country, you will be respected. You need a president that will ensure creation of jobs, a president that can grow the economy.

“A president that can create deep private sector engagement. A president that can think for you, not himself. You need a president that will ensure the wealth in Niger Delta is not for the region alone but a president who can utilise it for the benefit of all.

“You need to have control of your economy and the control of your children. They hang in trees while those who use them have abandoned them. With the Jack-Rich presidency, we will produce more, plan more and be respected in the community of nations. We will strengthen our currency and create jobs for youth,” Jack-Rich said, adding that he sees hope in Nigeria.

“All I see is hope. All I need is the right legislation to back up my plans. We will not make policies that will not be backed up with action.”

Jack-Rich, who said without President Buhari, he wouldn’t have been in the APC, added

that the President has given them the platforms to showcase their ability.

“All these good ideas will be a mirage if we did not get the right leader to take over from Buhari.

“I will not take a single loan throughout my Presidency,” Jack-Rich said, adding that, “We will produce what we will consume. God has given us all we need to consume.

“I will fly to Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna and every part of the country if we have issues. I will fly there. I will not send anybody if they have issues, I will fly there.

“You my brothers that are engaging in banditry, my brothers in the North East, we are all one. I don’t believe in assault or missiles. I believe in economic-based bombadment. Youths, boys and girls are doing wrong things to survive. That’s because the opportunity has shrunk.

“The best way to stop all these crimes is the oil and gas and I am in that industry and we can do it. Everything that I worked for will go to humanity,” Jack-Rich added.

Jack-Rich said that the reason Nigeria is struggling with inflation is because the country is not consuming what it is producing.

“That’s why you need a game changer. Believe in my visionary leadership whose heart is for the people. I will make Buhari proud, I will make Nigerians proud because I am for humanity. Yahoo boys have a gift to be developed but they engage in such ills because they have been abandoned. I am telling you, because my heart is for you, I will do what is right,” Jack-Rich added.