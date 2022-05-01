.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE rush to obtain the nomination forms for the 2023 Abia governorship race has stepped up a notch with a Methodist Bishop Sunday Onuoha, declaring his interest on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Addressing party faithful and supporters at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday, Bishop Onuoha, who is the co-chair of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, said he wants to run a democratic government that will ensure Abia State is placed on a higher pedestal which will benefit all and sundry.

The cleric, who was represented by Chief Precious Agwu, a close confidante, assured me that he would deliver on all his promises.

Agwu, who picked the N10 million nomination form on his behalf, said: “I want to assure Nigerians that Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha will not disappoint Abia State.

“His (Bishop Onuoha’s) mandate to us is simply to go get the nomination forms, but I can assure you that, as the ADC party chairman has said, things are not going the right way in Abia state.

“I am sure that one of Bishop Onuoha’s core areas of focus would be to turn things around for good for the people of Abia, especially in the engagement of the youths, bringing about infrastructural development, and of course, security. He will revamp the economy of the State for the betterment of all of us.”

The national chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said Bishop Onuoha, as a leading cleric, was suitably qualified to lead the Abia state, which has the slogan “God’s own state”.

He pointed out that the party was committed to a free, fair and credible process that would ensure only the best candidates bear the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections, stressing “the most important thing is unity and the will of God.”

Vanguard News Nigeria