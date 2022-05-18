.

By Miftaudeen Raji

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Uju Ken Ohanenye has expressed worry over what she described as the failure of men to deliver quality leadership in Nigeria.

While speaking on Arise Interview in Lagos, Wednesday, noted that she is bringing capacity and a motherly attitude towards governance to make a difference.

“I’ve kept quiet all this while. I didn’t want to get involved, but the way things are going I can’t just remain quiet, because I feel worried that I’m not seeing things go the way they should. I realized that the Nigerian people need to be addressed.

“I decided to join. I want to make an impact. I want to make a difference, the men have lost it. So I am on board because Nigerians need a mother. They’ve been lacking one. It’s been all about men.

“We have to help ourselves. We have to come together and fix our country, and as a mother, I can coordinate that and get everybody committed to fixing the country. I’m going to get every individual involved in the development of their community.”

Ohanenye said, if elected as president, she will focus on empowering the youths with skills to be able to solve real-time problems.

She added that her administration would create an enabling environment for the youths to succeed.

“Our population is a plus economically. There’s a lot of potentials we can help our youths achieve depending on how hard they can work. Our youths don’t need to go abroad to enslave themselves.”

On a specific way to create employment, she said she would make Nigeria less dependent on oil and focus more on agriculture with mechanized farming to open up the market to create wealth.

Ohanenye, who urged women not to be discouraged by the current political leadership in the country, said Nigerian women must put the future of their children and security into consideration and come out to participate in politics.

Vanguard News Nigeria